Oladipo closed Saturday's 117-109 victory over the Hawks with five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and six assists across 21 minutes.

Since returning from a seven-game absence due to an ankle injury, Oladipo is averaging just 5.5 points while shooting 30.0 percent from the field. His recent offensive struggles haven't resulted in a reduced role yet, as he's still playing 21.5 minutes per game during that stretch, but fantasy managers should steer clear of the veteran guard until he's breaks out of his current slump.