Oladipo accumulated 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Monday's 130-128 victory over the Hawks.

Oladipo had been struggling massively since returning to action, but he bounced back here and posted his first 20-point outing since Jan. 20. The veteran only averages 7.9 points per game while shooting 34.6 percent from the field since the All-Star break, but this outing was clearly a step in the right direction for him.