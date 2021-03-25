The Heat acquired Oladipo from the Rockets on Thursday in exchange for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Oladipo heads to his third team of the 2020-21 season after he was previously involved in the deal that sent James Harden to Brooklyn in January. The 28-year-old guard appeared in 20 games in Houston, averaging 21.2 points on 40.7 percent shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.5 triples and 1.2 steals per game. In Miami, he'll likely take over as the team's starting shooting guard, or transition into a sixth-man role for his new team. He sat out the Rockets' 122-97 loss to the Hornets on Wednesday due to a personal matter, but he returned to practice Thursday before he was traded, according to Kelly Iko of The Athletic. Oladipo won't be available for Miami's game Thursday versus Portland, but he'll likely join the team on its three-game road trip that begins Friday in Charlotte.