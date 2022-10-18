Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra confirmed that Oladipo will be listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls while the 30-year-old manages left knee tendinitis, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

On a positive note, Spoelstra noted that Oladipo's tendinitis is not in the knee he had surgically repaired in January 2019, a recovery that lasted just over a year. That being said, Oladipo's history could prompt the Heat to err on the side of caution with his usage to begin the season, though the team will likely wait and see how he's feeling during shootaround Wednesday before updating his status for the opener.