Oladipo (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's tilt at Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

A sprained right ankle is expected to keep Oladipo shelved for a second straight game. He's taken on a more prominent role lately and has played at least 20 minutes in 17 consecutive appearances. His presumed absence could lead to more minutes for Max Strus, Gabe Vincent (ankle) and Caleb Martin