Oladipo logged 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals across 36 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-95 victory over Milwaukee.

With Kyle Lowry (knee), Tyler Herro (Achilles) and other member of the Miami backcourt in street clothes, Oladipo continued to see a big workload and he responded with another big scoring effort. The veteran guard has looked like his pre-injury self lately, averaging 32.6 minutes over the last eight games and turning them into 17.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.3 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.9 steals. The Heat are still resting Oladipo on back-to-backs, but the 30-year-old might get fully unleashed in the second half after playing only 60 games over the prior three seasons.