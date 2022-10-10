Oladipo is expected to play in Monday's preseason game against the Rockets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Oladipo has been sidelined for every preseason game thus far for rest purposes, but it appears he'll finally see some action Monday against Houston. If Oladipo can remain healthy in 2022-23, he could play an important role in Miami's rotation after agreeing to a one-year deal with the team during the offseason. In eight appearances last season, Oladipo averaged 12.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per contest.