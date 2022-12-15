Oladipo is expected to sit out the second half of the Heat's back-to-back set Thursday in Houston for maintenance purposes, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Since making his season debut Dec. 6, Oladipo has suited up in each of the Miami's subsequent five contests and is averaging 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 0.8 steals in 22.6 minutes per contest during that stretch. While Oladipo doesn't appear to have suffered any recurrence of the left knee tendinosis that kept him sidelined to begin the campaign, the Wednesday/Thursday games mark the first back-to-back set he's encountered since his debut. Given Oladipo's injury history, look for the Heat to err on the side of caution and rest him Thursday.