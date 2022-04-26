Oladipo is expected to start Tuesday's Game 5 against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Jimmy Butler (knee) scratched from the lineup earlier in the afternoon, it looks like coach Erik Spoelstra is leaning toward rolling with Oladipo in his place on the wing. Oladipo did not make his 2021-22 debut until March 7, and he only appeared in eight regular season contests. In the finale against Orlando on April 10, Oladipo went for 40 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in arguably his best individual effort since suffering a torn quad tendon back in 2018-19 as a member of the Pacers. Oladipo was a DNP-CD in Games 1 through 3 of the current series, but with Kyle Lowry (hamstring) sidelined he saw 23 minutes of action off the bench in Game 4, finishing with six points, eight boards and four assists. Lowry will join Butler in street clothes Tuesday, so Oladipo should be looking at a significant workload.