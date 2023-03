Oladipo closed Saturday's 113-99 loss to Chicago with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 16 minutes.

Oladipo was completely out of the rotation during Wednesday's loss to Memphis and saw a season-low 16 minutes Saturday with Kyle Lowry (rest) sidelined. Barring numerous injuries, Oladipo's chances of cracking fantasy relevancy during the fantasy playoffs are extremely low.