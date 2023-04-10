Oladipo accumulated 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), two rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 123-110 victory over the Magic.

Oladipo was highly productive in the regular season finale, falling just two assists short of a double-double. Although it has been a disappointing season for the veteran, the fact he has been relatively healthy should be viewed as a huge positive. Should the Heat progress to the playoffs, Oladipo could find himself inserted into the rotation at times, depending on the specific situation. Looking ahead to next season, it's hard to see him being anything more than a role player, much like he was this season.