Oladipo will undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is tough news for the Heat and Oladipo, who tore the same quad tendon in 2018-19 and played just 19 games last season. The full extent of Oladipo's injury hasn't been revealed yet, but it's certainly something that could bleed into next season. His play hasn't been up to his standards since he returned from his first surgery, as he's shot just 40.4 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three across his past 52 appearances. Adding another surgery to the same tendon complicates things further. At this rate, it seems like we might not see Oladipo get back to his former self until possibly the end of next season, if not likely 2022-23.