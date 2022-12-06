Oladipo (knee) plans to play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Oladipo is listed as questionable to make his season debut Tuesday. However, Oladipo will play as long as he clears pregame warmups. The 30-year-old guard will likely compete with Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson for backcourt minutes off the bench. However, he will probably be eased back into the rotation while not playing back-to-backs, as he has missed significant time.