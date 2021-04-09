Oladipo will have his right knee evaluated Friday after he injured it during Thursday's win over the Lakers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that the team would not provide an update on Oladipo's injury on Thursday, and instead will wait until he undergoes further evaluation. The 28-year-old has only played four games with Miami after being dealt at the trade deadline. If Oladipo has to miss time, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro would likely see increases to their workloads.