Oladipo notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 win over New Orleans.

Oladipo put forth an all-around performance while leading the Heat bench in scoring and assists. Oladipo has tallied at least 10 points and five assists in six outings this year.