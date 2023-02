Oladipo (ankle) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Oladipo's absence streak will end at seven games as he is available for Friday's matchup with Milwaukee. He will likely compete with Max Strus and Duncan Robinson for bench minutes. Oladipo is averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.4 minutes across his last five appearances.