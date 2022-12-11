The Heat list Oladipo (knee) as probable for Monday's game against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Oladipo hasn't experienced any reported setbacks since making his season debut Tuesday, so his inclusion on the injury report for the start of Miami's four-game road trip is likely just precautionary. He's essentially served as the Heat's first guard off the bench in each of the past three contests, averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 21.0 minutes while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. Expect him to maintain a similar role for as long as Gabe Vincent (knee) is sidelined.