Oladipo (knee) is probable to play in Thursday's matchup with the Clippers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Oladipo is expected to play in his second game of the season Thursday after recovering from left knee tendinosis. Oladipo should receive playing time with Gabe Vincent (knee) out, but he will be on a minutes restriction.
