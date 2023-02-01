Oladipo is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Knicks due to an ankle injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Oladipo finished Tuesday's win Cleveland with five points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 27 minutes, but he appears to have tweaked his ankle as well. The veteran guard hasn't missed a game since Dec. 30 and is averaging 13.1 points, 4.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 30.3 minutes over his last 16 appearances. If Oladipo is forced to miss any time, Max Strus, who's totaled just 30 minutes over Miami's previous two contests, will presumably see increased playing time.