Oladipo (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Oladipo is listed as questionable for the first time since the first game of the campaign, suggesting he's close to making his season debut. If the 2013 first-round pick doesn't suit up Tuesday, his next chance to play will come Thursday against the Clippers. Oladipo figures to be extremely limited whenever he becomes available, as he's played in only 95 games since the 2017-18 campaign.