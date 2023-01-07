Oladipo racked up 26 points (7-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), one rebound, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 104-96 victory over Phoenix.

The two-time All-Star guard showed flashes of his former self in Friday's win. Oladipo's playing time has ramped up considerably over the past week, and he saw 34 minutes in Friday's win due to a scratch from Tyler Herro (back). IT would probably take a move at the trade deadline for Oladipo to fully realize his potential, but he still has solid fantasy relevance with the Heat's second unit.