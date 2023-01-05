Oladipo ended with 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 112-109 loss to the Lakers.

Oladipo led the Heat's bench with 32 minutes and 12 points, and he led all players on the team with five assists. The veteran also pulled down seven boards, second on Miami behind Bam Adebayo's 13. After a rough three-game stretch in late December during which Oladipo made just 25.0 percent of his shots and averaged 5.3 points per contest, he's bounced back with per-game averages of 16.7 points, 5.7 boards, 4.7 dimes, 2.3 triples and 1.3 steals while shooting 47.2 percent from the field over his past three matchups.