Oladipo (illness) will make his Heat debut Thursday against the Warriors, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Oladipo is dealing with a head cold that's prevented him from playing since being dealt to Miami, but he'll be healthy enough to take the court Thursday. He should slot into the starting five, which means Kendrick Nunn or Trevor Ariza could head to the bench. The expectation should be that Oladipo settles into a role of 30-plus minutes per game and becomes one of the Heat's top offensive options.