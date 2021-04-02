Oladipo tallied six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Thursday's win over the Warriors.

Oladipo (illness) made his Miami debut after battling a head cold that kept him out of the lineup since being dealt to Miami and had an uneven performance. Despite the 28-year-old's shooting woes from the field and free-throw line, he salvaged his day in the assists, rebounds and steals department. The eighth-year guard's production figures to drop with the move to Miami, but he should still be a consistent source of decent points, rebounds, assists, three-pointers and steals for the fifth-seeded Heat.