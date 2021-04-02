Oladipo (illness) tallied six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench in the Heat's 116-109 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

After he was acquired from the Rockets on March 25, Oladipo wasn't cleared to make his Miami debut until a week later after he had battled a head cold in recent days. He made enough progress to get the green light to play Thursday, but the 28-year-old's poor shooting from the field and free-throw line resulted in a rather underwhelming line. Oladipo's fantasy outlook will take a significant dip with the move to Miami, but he's capable of playing better than he showed in his debut. If he can capture a consistent 25-to-30-minute role as a high-usage sixth man, Oladipo should remain a usable option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers in need of points, three-pointers, assists and steals.