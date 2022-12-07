Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tuesday that Oladipo will have a minutes restriction for an extended period of time, Wes reports.
Oladipo made his season debut Tuesday after recovering from a knee injury. While Oladipo should be available moving forward, fantasy managers should expect him to play limited minutes and possibly sit out back-to-backs.
