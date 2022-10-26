Oladipo (knee), who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Portland, won't play in the remaining two games of the Heat's West Coast road trip Thursday at Golden State and Saturday at Sacramento, Shandel Richardson of SI.com reports.

Oladipo has yet to make his 2022-23 debut while he continues to deal with chronic tendinosis in his left knee. The Heat have maintained plans to exercise patience with Oladipo, who has played in just 96 regular-season games since the start of the 2018-19 campaign due to injuries. Once he's cleared to make his season debut, Oladipo is expected to help pick up some of the scoring void on the second unit that was created by reigning Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Tyler Herro moving to the starting five this season.