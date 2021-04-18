Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday that he didn't have an update on Oladipo's (knee) status, suggesting the guard is out indefinitely, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Spoelstra's unwillingness to say whether Oladipo has resumed any on-court work since being shut down with right knee soreness makes it tough to predict when the 28-year-old may be ready to return to the court. Considering Oladipo's injury is to the same knee in which he ruptured a quad tendon in January 2019, the Heat are likely to take a cautious approach with his recovery. Oladipo can't be counted on to play in any of the Heat's four games this week, and he looks like a reasonable drop candidate for fantasy managers who want to maximize their games played in head-to-head playoff matchups.