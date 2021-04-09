Oladipo (knee) is not traveling with the team for Miami's upcoming four-game road trip, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Oladipo is set to undergo further evaluations on his knee, and he'll miss at least the next four games. His next possible opportunity to play will come when the Heat return home, April 18 versus the Nets. Since being dealt to Miami at the trade deadline, Oladipo has only managed to suit up for four games.