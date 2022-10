Oladipo (knee) is not traveling to Portland for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Oladipo has yet to debut this season. Injury issues continue to plague his career. He hasn't officially been ruled out for the Heat's entire road trip, but it would be surprising if he joined midway through. Assuming he's out, his next chance to play at home would be Nov. 1 against the Warriors.