Oladipo (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game versus Knicks.
Oladipo has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a right ankle sprain. He will miss his first game since Dec. 30. Oladipo's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Bucks.
