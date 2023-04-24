Oladipo is set to undergo season-ending left knee surgery this week, but there's optimism he'll be able to resume basketball activities in six months and return to action during the 2023-24 campaign, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This will be the third major lower-body surgery for Oladipo over the past four years, so Miami is expected to proceed with immense caution, though the initial sentiments appear to be encouraging. Even if the Indiana product is able to play in a contest before 2024, he would presumably be kept on a strict minutes restriction and monitored closely every game, likely making him a non-factor during fantasy drafts next season.