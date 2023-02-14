Oladipo (ankle) will remain out for Wednesday's game in Brooklyn, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Though head coach Erik Spoelstra said Sunday that Oladipo had a chance to return for the Heat's final two games before the All-Star break, the 30-year-old will ultimately remained sidelined with a right ankle sprain. With the benefit of some added healing time during the break, Oladipo should have a good chance at being available for the Heat's first game of the second half Feb. 24 in Milwaukee, though he'll likely have to practice beforehand in full capacity.