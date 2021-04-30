Oladipo (knee) will miss his team's next two games, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Oladipo won't travel with the Heat for Saturday and Sunday after already missing the team's last 11 games. The newly-acquired star has only played four games for Miami and started all four, averaging 12.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Expect Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn's playing time to continue to be the same until Oladipo returns from injury.