Oladipo (knee) is out Sunday against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Oladipo will miss a fifth straight game due to right knee soreness. It's not clear when he'll be able to return, and it seems like he'll be day-to-day moving forward. His next chance to play is Monday against the Rockets.
