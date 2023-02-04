Oladipo (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
As expected, Oladipo will sit out a second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin could see increased roles.
More News
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Doubtful at Milwaukee•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Officially ruled out Thursday•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Listed as questionable•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Leader off bench in balanced outing•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Posts 20 points, offers little else•