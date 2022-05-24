Oladipo closed Monday's 102-82 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals with 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes.

None of the Heat's starters reached double-digit points in the blowout defeat, so Oladipo was left to shoulder much of the offensive workload off the bench. The veteran finished with a team-high 23 points -- the most he has scored since Game 5 of the first-round series against Atlanta. Oladipo has been off-and-on in the current series so far, logging only five points in each of Games 1 and 3 but scoring 14 in Game 2.