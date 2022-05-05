Oladipo ended with 19 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 win over Philadelphia. He also had four turnovers.

Oladipo led Miami's bench in scoring, knocking down multiple key shots in the second half to bury Philadelphia. Part of an extremely deep Miami rotation, Oladipo has been wild inconsistent, but the 29-year-old is flashing some of his classic scoring abilities.