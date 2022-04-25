Oladipo closed Sunday's 110-86 victory over the Hawks with six points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt), eight rebounds and four assists across 23 minutes.

After picking up DNP-CDs in each of the first three games of the series, Oladipo was thrust into the rotation on a night when Tyler Herro (21 minutes) and Duncan Robinson (nine minutes) took on lesser roles. While the blowout situation may have been a factor, it looks like Oladipo may have a chance to work his way into the regular rotation as the postseason progresses. However, the Heat are extremely deep with scoring options at guard, so barring an injury or two there will be a cap on Oladipo's fantasy upside.