Oladipo finished with 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Friday's 115-90 loss to the Mavericks.

After averaging 7.0 points per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field over his previous two outings, Oladipo bounced back in the scoring column Friday while achieving his production efficiently. His stat line was lacking in just about every other area, but that's typically not a common occurrence for Oladipo, who is averaging 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in January. Though the 30-year-old is unlikely to recapture the form that made him a two-time All-Star with the Pacers earlier in his career, Oladipo has settled in as Miami's sixth man and is getting enough playing time and producing well enough across the board to warrant a roster spot in both 12-team points and categories leagues.