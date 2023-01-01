Oladipo registered 23 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 victory over the Jazz.

Oladipo was back in action after missing the previous game due to injury management, landing a season-high 23 points. He also added three steals, the sixth time in his past seven games with multiple steals. While his offense has been hit or miss thus far, he remains an elite steals streamer across all formats. The Heat don't have another back-to-back for over a month meaning he shouldn't be dealing with any scheduled rest.