Coach Erik Spoelstra said Wednesday that Oladipo (knee) is practicing fully but won't return during the team's current road trip, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Oladipo hasn't yet played this year due to left knee tendinosis, but he seems to be trending toward making his return. Although Spoelstra's update means the guard will miss at least three more games, it's possible he'll be cleared to return to game action as early as next week.