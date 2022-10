Oladipo (knee) won't take the floor again Friday against the Celtics.

Oladipo was deemed questionable for the opener before ultimately being ruled out for the contest. With the Heat scheduled for back-to-back contests Friday and Saturday, the Heat have ruled the veteran out for the front end, and his status remains unclear for part two. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson are the primary candidates to pick up additional minutes in his absence.