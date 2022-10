Oladipo (knee) remains out ahead of Miami's back-to-back set starting Tuesday against the Warriors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Oladipo has yet to play this season while dealing with chronic tendinosis in his left knee. It's unclear when he'll make his 2022-23 debut, but it appears like the Heat are content on handling his availability on a game-by-game basis.