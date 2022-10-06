Oladipo (rest) will not play in Thursday's preseason game at Brooklyn, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Unsurprisingly, given his injury history, Oladipo is getting time off during exhibition play. In late June, he signed a one-year, $11 million deal and could see more playing time with P.J. Tucker moving to Philadelphia.
