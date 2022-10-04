The Heat announced that Oladipo will miss Tuesday's pre-season game versus the Timberwolves due to rest.

Oladipo has been struggling with injuries over the last few years, only playing in 96 regular seasons games since the beginning of 2018-19. However, he was healthy for the Heat's post-season run last year and averaged 24.5 minutes played. Oladipo is still in line to be a key contributor this season, and his absence Friday should not affect his status moving forward.