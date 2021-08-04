Oladipo agreed to a deal to return to the Heat on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Oladipo was traded to the Heat in March after averaging 21.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 20 games for the Rockets. After just a few games with Miami, the 29-year-old was sidelined for over a month with knee soreness before eventually undergoing season-ending quad surgery. It was Oladipo's second surgery on his right quad in 28 months, and despite reports that he could be cleared for full-contact basketball in November, severely impacted his market in free agency. It appears that the deal bringing the Indiana product back to the Heat is going to be a one-year contract, which will allow him to retest free agency next offseason -- although a long-term extension in Miami is not out of the question.