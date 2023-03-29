Oladipo isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.
Jimmy Butler will replace Oladipo in the starting lineup Wednesday. Oladipo is averaging 7.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 23.0 minutes across his last five games coming off the bench.
More News
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Spot start yields little production•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Gets the start Tuesday•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Fails to make offensive impact•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Can't find it•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Dazzles off bench Monday•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Continues to struggle•