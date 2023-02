Oladipi (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Oladipo missed the previous seven games before the All-Star break due to a right ankle sprain. The 30-year-old guard said Thursday his ankle is feeling better but is being patient with his injury. If Oladipo can't suit up Friday, his next chance to play is Saturday's matchup with Charlotte.