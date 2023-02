Oladipo accumulated two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 20 minutes during Friday's 128-99 loss to the Bucks.

Oladipo returned to action after missing the previous seven games due to an ankle injury. As expected, he played limited minutes off the bench, a role that could stick for at least the next few games. Although he has had periods of 12-team relevance this season, he should be viewed as more of a streaming option for anyone needing assists and steals.